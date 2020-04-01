 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Malaysia tightens restrictions as infections rate ‘appears to be slowing’ after curbs on movement

1 Apr, 2020 12:14
Firefighters spray disinfectant on a street during the movement control order in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 31, 2020. © Reuters / Lim Huey Teng

The rate of new coronavirus infections in Malaysia appears to be slowing amid month-long curbs on movement, a senior health official said on Wednesday, citing research by a government-backed think tank.

Malaysia has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia, with 2,908 reported infections and 45 deaths, Reuters said. The country has imposed restrictions on travel and non-essential business until April 14.

On Wednesday, Malaysia tightened the restrictions further, limiting operating hours for essential businesses such as supermarkets, food delivery services and public transport.

