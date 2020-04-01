Malaysia tightens restrictions as infections rate ‘appears to be slowing’ after curbs on movement

The rate of new coronavirus infections in Malaysia appears to be slowing amid month-long curbs on movement, a senior health official said on Wednesday, citing research by a government-backed think tank.

Malaysia has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia, with 2,908 reported infections and 45 deaths, Reuters said. The country has imposed restrictions on travel and non-essential business until April 14.

On Wednesday, Malaysia tightened the restrictions further, limiting operating hours for essential businesses such as supermarkets, food delivery services and public transport.