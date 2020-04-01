Tokyo 2020 organizers pass Olympic flame to Fukushima after Games postponement

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spain surpasses 100,000 Covid-19 infections, records 5th consecutive day with 800+ deaths
1 Apr, 2020 08:46
A junior highschool student lights the Olympic flame at an Olympic cauldron during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Flame of Recovery tour in Fukushima, Japan, March 24, 2020. © Reuters / Kyodo

Organizers of Tokyo 2020 left the Olympic flame in the hands of Fukushima Prefecture on Wednesday. It will be there on display in a lantern for the next month after the Games were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The handover took place at a subdued ceremony at the J-Village National Training Center in Fukushima, which was originally set to be the starting point of the torch relay.

Only Tokyo 2020 COO Yukihiko Nunomura made the trip north from the organising committee, Reuters said. “This is a [symbol of] hope for the world to celebrate the best of human beings through Tokyo 2020 after we overcome the serious coronavirus,” Nunomura said.

The flame will stay on display in the J-Village until April 30 before being moved to Tokyo. Organizers have not yet decided where in the Japanese capital it will be displayed.

