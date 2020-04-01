 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Coronavirus is ‘worst global crisis’ since WWII, UN chief says

1 Apr, 2020 08:16
UN Secretary-General-designate Antonio Guterres in Beijing, China, November 28, 2016. © Reuters / Thomas Peter

The coronavirus pandemic is the worst global crisis since World War II, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.

The scale of the crisis is due to “a disease that represents a threat to everybody in the world and… an economic impact that will bring a recession that probably has no parallel in the recent past,” he noted.

The combination of the two facts and the risk that “it contributes to enhanced instability, enhanced unrest, and enhanced conflict are things that make us believe that this is the most challenging crisis we have faced since the Second World War,” Guterres told reporters on Tuesday.

A stronger and more effective response “is only possible in solidarity if everybody comes together and if we forget political games and understand that it is humankind that is at stake,” AFP quoted the UN chief as saying.

