Russian Covid-19 plane aid to US: Putin asked Trump if he needed help & he accepted, Kremlin spokesman says
Trump, Erdogan speak by phone, ‘stress need’ for ceasefires in Syria & Libya

31 Mar, 2020 17:12
US President Donald Trump and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. © Reuters / Pool / Christian Hartmann

US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlined on Tuesday the need for ceasefires in Syria and Libya during the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said. The two spoke by phone on efforts to “defeat the virus and bolster the global economy,” according to its statement.

They “agreed it is more important now than ever for countries in conflict, particularly Syria and Libya, to adhere to ceasefires and work toward resolution,” it said.

Syria’s government has so far reported only a handful of Covid-19 cases. Health experts warn that the country, torn apart by years of civil war, is especially vulnerable to the virus.

In Libya, the two rival powers have each instituted social distancing measures, AFP reports.

