Taliban team arrives in Kabul for 1st time since 2001, will monitor prisoner release – spokesman

A three-member Taliban technical team arrived in the Afghan capital on Tuesday to monitor the release of their prisoners, a spokesman for the insurgent group said. The move is part of a peace deal signed by the Taliban and the US.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the team’s arrival in a tweet. It marked the first time a Taliban delegation has been in Kabul since the group was driven out by the US-led coalition in November 2001, AP said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday praised the Afghan government negotiating team that was identified to hold talks with the Taliban as appearing to be fairly broad and inclusive, according to Reuters.

“We have seen a team identified. It looks like it’s pretty inclusive, pretty broad,” said Pompeo, adding that he was “happy about that.”