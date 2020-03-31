 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Values and virus: European Commission tells EU states emergency coronavirus laws ‘cannot flout democracy’

31 Mar, 2020 11:36
Get short URL
Values and virus: European Commission tells EU states emergency coronavirus laws ‘cannot flout democracy’
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wears protective gloves during a special session of the European Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium, March 26, 2020. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

The European Union’s executive warned member states on Tuesday that emergency measures adopted to fight the coronavirus crisis cannot undercut democracy.

“It is of utmost importance that emergency measures are not at the expense of our fundamental principles and values,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. “Democracy cannot work without free and independent media.”

Any emergency measures “must be limited to what is necessary and strictly proportionate,” she said, adding that “they must not last indefinitely.”

Governments must make sure that such measures are subject to regular scrutiny, von der Leyen warned after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban secured the indefinite right to rule by decree, Reuters said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies