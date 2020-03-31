Lower house of Russian Parliament approves fines, jail terms for quarantine offenders

Russian lawmakers in the State Duma on Tuesday approved legislation backing jail terms of up to seven years and fines of up to two million rubles ($25,500) for anyone flouting quarantine rules if their doing so led to people dying.

The lower house of the parliament also passed a bill in the first reading vesting the government with additional powers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation must be backed by the upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, and signed into law by President Vladimir Putin before entering into force.

The official tally in Russia rose to 2,337 coronavirus cases, a day after more than a dozen Russian regions ordered residents to stay at home. Moscow, the worst affected area, announced a partial lockdown on Sunday. Some 17 people with the virus across Russia have died so far, according to authorities.