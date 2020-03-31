 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian Covid-19 plane aid to US: Putin asked Trump if he needed help & he accepted, Kremlin spokesman says
HomeNewsline

Austria to make face masks compulsory in supermarkets

31 Mar, 2020 08:59
Get short URL
Austria to make face masks compulsory in supermarkets
A post service van circulates in Vienna, Austria, March 26, 2020. © Reuters / Lisi Niesner

Austria will require shoppers to wear basic face masks in supermarkets in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said.

The country has closed schools, restaurants, bars, theaters and other gathering places, including non-essential shops. People have been told to stay at home and work from there if possible.

Austria has reported 108 deaths and more than 9,000 cases, fewer than its neighbors Italy and Switzerland and within its health system’s capacity so far, Reuters said. However, Kurz told reporters on Monday that the intensive care capacity could be exceeded by mid-April.

“The truth is that this is the calm before the storm. And to tell how horrific that storm can be, you can look at our neighbor Italy,” Kurz said. The rate of infection remains “far too high,” he noted, adding that non-medical-grade masks would be distributed this week, probably from Wednesday.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies