Austria to make face masks compulsory in supermarkets

Austria will require shoppers to wear basic face masks in supermarkets in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said.

The country has closed schools, restaurants, bars, theaters and other gathering places, including non-essential shops. People have been told to stay at home and work from there if possible.

Austria has reported 108 deaths and more than 9,000 cases, fewer than its neighbors Italy and Switzerland and within its health system’s capacity so far, Reuters said. However, Kurz told reporters on Monday that the intensive care capacity could be exceeded by mid-April.

“The truth is that this is the calm before the storm. And to tell how horrific that storm can be, you can look at our neighbor Italy,” Kurz said. The rate of infection remains “far too high,” he noted, adding that non-medical-grade masks would be distributed this week, probably from Wednesday.