Czech govt extends restrictions on movement until April 11

The Czech government is extending measures that limit people’s movement by another 10 days to April 11 to help curb the coronavirus outbreak. Travel to work or to visit family is allowed. The measures have been in place since March 14 and were set to end on April 1. They still allow grocery stores, pharmacies, drugstores, gas stations and some other places to operate.

The Czech Republic has been relatively quick in Europe to enforce drastic measures to limit the spread of the virus. The country reported its first infections on March 1 and as of Monday evening it had recorded 2,942 cases and 23 deaths, Reuters said.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the restrictions would now be in place for the same duration as the state of emergency, a legal framework currently due to expire on April 12, but both would need to be continued to tackle the disease. “We hope that the epidemic will develop in such a way that after Easter, it will be possible to loosen some measures,” Babis said.

Czechs and foreigners arriving in the country will have to observe a 14-day period of quarantine. The country has already shut borders to most international travel and ordered people moving around cities and towns to wear masks or face fines.