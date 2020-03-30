 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Standing together by staying apart’: Denmark eyes gradual reopening after Easter if Covid-19 numbers stabilize

30 Mar, 2020 17:56
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen speaks during a news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus disease at her office in Copenhagen, Denmark, March 30, 2020. © Reuters / Ritzau Scanpix / Martin Sylvest

Denmark may gradually lift its lockdown after Easter if the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths remain stable, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Monday.

The Nordic country has reported 77 coronavirus-related deaths, Reuters reported. Last week, Copenhagen extended until after Easter a two-week lockdown to limit physical contact between its citizens; it began on March 11.

“Over the past week the number of hospital admissions has risen slightly slower than the week before and without the explosion in the numbers that we have seen in other countries,” Frederiksen told reporters.

“If we over the next two weeks across Easter keep standing together by staying apart, and if the numbers remain stable for the next two weeks, then the government will begin a gradual, quiet and controlled opening of our society again, at the other side of Easter,” Frederiksen said.

