‘Standing together by staying apart’: Denmark eyes gradual reopening after Easter if Covid-19 numbers stabilize

Denmark may gradually lift its lockdown after Easter if the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths remain stable, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Monday.

The Nordic country has reported 77 coronavirus-related deaths, Reuters reported. Last week, Copenhagen extended until after Easter a two-week lockdown to limit physical contact between its citizens; it began on March 11.

“Over the past week the number of hospital admissions has risen slightly slower than the week before and without the explosion in the numbers that we have seen in other countries,” Frederiksen told reporters.

“If we over the next two weeks across Easter keep standing together by staying apart, and if the numbers remain stable for the next two weeks, then the government will begin a gradual, quiet and controlled opening of our society again, at the other side of Easter,” Frederiksen said.