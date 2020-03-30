 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen launches airstrikes on Houthi-held capital Sanaa – report

30 Mar, 2020 11:45
Dust rises from the site of a Saudi-led airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen, March 30, 2020. © Reuters / Khaled Abdullah

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen carried out several airstrikes on Monday on the capital Sanaa, Reuters reported, citing witnesses. A number of sensitive sites, including the presidential palace compound, a military school and an air base close to Sanaa airport, were hit. Loud explosions were heard across the city, according to residents.

The coalition said the operation was aimed at destroying “legitimate military targets including Houthi ballistic batteries which threaten civilian lives.”

Bombings in Sanaa city have been rare since September, when Saudi Arabia launched indirect talks with the Houthi movement, which controls Sanaa and most of northern Yemen. The warring parties had also welcomed a UN call for an immediate truce to help fight the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday.

However, fierce battles have resumed in al-Jawf and Marib provinces since last month, as the Saudi-led coalition resumed airstrikes against several towns and villages.

