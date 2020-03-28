Global Covid-19 death toll surpasses 30,000, with two thirds in Europe – AFP

The Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 30,000 lives around the globe, according to the calculations by AFP news agency. Some 20,000 of the victims were in Europe where Italy and Spain remain the hardest-hit countries.

John Hopkins University in Maryland, which also keeps track of the Covid-19 death toll, has also updated its count to just above 30,000 deaths.

In AFP’s home country, France, the authorities said that 319 people succumbed to the disease Saturday, with the overall number of deaths reaching 2,314.