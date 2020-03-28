 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US coronavirus death toll leaps to over 2,000 as number of fatalities DOUBLES in 2 days
HomeNewsline

Global Covid-19 death toll surpasses 30,000, with two thirds in Europe – AFP

28 Mar, 2020 21:39
Get short URL
Global Covid-19 death toll surpasses 30,000, with two thirds in Europe – AFP
Coffins that have been piling up in a church due to a high number of deaths as Italy struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus disease in Seriate. © Reuters / Flavio Lo Scalzo

The Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 30,000 lives around the globe, according to the calculations by AFP news agency. Some 20,000 of the victims were in Europe where Italy and Spain remain the hardest-hit countries.

John Hopkins University in Maryland, which also keeps track of the Covid-19 death toll, has also updated its count to just above 30,000 deaths.

In AFP’s home country, France, the authorities said that 319 people succumbed to the disease Saturday, with the overall number of deaths reaching 2,314.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies