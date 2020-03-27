 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump greenlights call-up of one MILLION reservists to battle Covid-19
HomeNewsline

EU leaders to consider climate in coronavirus recovery plan

27 Mar, 2020 15:12
Get short URL
EU leaders to consider climate in coronavirus recovery plan
A conference call of European leaders on coronavirus, at the European Council, Brussels, Belgium, March 10, 2020. © Reuters / Stephanie Leqocq / Pool / File Photo

European Union leaders have agreed that the bloc’s coronavirus economic recovery plan should take heed of its aim to fight climate change. Following a six-hour video conference, the 27 EU leaders agreed late on Thursday to coordinate a coronavirus economic recovery plan.

The leaders agreed that it should be consistent with the “green transition,” the phrase the EU uses to describe the aim of reducing emissions that heat the planet, a statement said.

The EU’s executive commission wants its 27 member states to sign up at a summit in June to plans to make the entire bloc greenhouse gas neutral by 2050.

So far, Poland is the only holdout. The government in Warsaw has warned that the pandemic will make EU climate targets harder to reach.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies