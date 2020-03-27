 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italy’s WORST day: Coronavirus death rate highest since start of outbreak
HomeNewsline

Britain, EU negotiators to hold first joint committee talks on Monday

27 Mar, 2020 14:05
Get short URL
Britain, EU negotiators to hold first joint committee talks on Monday
Michael Gove. © Reuters / Hannah McKay

British and EU negotiators will hold the first meeting of a joint committee as planned on Monday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. The statement came after trade talks were put on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.

The spokesman said the meeting would be co-chaired by senior British Minister Michael Gove and European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and would take place remotely rather than in person due to the coronavirus. Video conference and conference calls are among the options being considered.

The joint committee will oversee the implementation, application and interpretation of the Withdrawal Agreement divorce deal agreed by Britain and the EU last year, and will seek to resolve any issues that arise from it.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies