Vietnam aims to keep number of Covid-19 cases under 1,000 – govt

27 Mar, 2020 09:23
Hanoi, Vietnam, March 26, 2020. © Reuters / Kham

Vietnam is aiming to keep the number of coronavirus cases in the country under 1,000, the government said. The statement came as the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country passed 150 on Friday.

“We have been able to contain epicenters, and even potential epicenters… and we are determined to keep the number of COVID-19 cases from reaching 1,000,” Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said.

Vietnam will limit domestic flights and stop public gatherings for two weeks from Saturday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Hanoi has moved to bar entry to all foreigners, suspend international flights and put tens of thousands of people under quarantine, Reuters said.

