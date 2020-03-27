France trying to repatriate 30,000 of its nationals – FM

France is still trying to repatriate 30,000 of its citizens from overseas due to the coronavirus, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday. Over the last week, France has brought home around 100,000 people, the minister told Europe 1 radio.

Malaysia and France have organized chartered flights to fly out hundreds of their citizens stranded in Cambodia after the Southeast Asian nation sealed its borders and cancelled flights, Reuters reported.

A special charter flight departed on Thursday with 413 French people on board. Another 100 French nationals will be leaving Cambodia on Saturday and many more will be leaving in the next two days aboard regular commercial flights. Malaysia also sent a special plane to take home its 111 stranded nationals on Wednesday.

Cambodia reported two new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its total to 98, according to the Health Ministry.