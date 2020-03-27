 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

France trying to repatriate 30,000 of its nationals – FM

27 Mar, 2020 07:55
Get short URL
France trying to repatriate 30,000 of its nationals – FM
A police officer points at a drone, which is used by Malaysian police to remind citizens to stay at home during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 24, 2020. © Reuters / Lim Huey Teng

France is still trying to repatriate 30,000 of its citizens from overseas due to the coronavirus, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday. Over the last week, France has brought home around 100,000 people, the minister told Europe 1 radio.

Malaysia and France have organized chartered flights to fly out hundreds of their citizens stranded in Cambodia after the Southeast Asian nation sealed its borders and cancelled flights, Reuters reported.

A special charter flight departed on Thursday with 413 French people on board. Another 100 French nationals will be leaving Cambodia on Saturday and many more will be leaving in the next two days aboard regular commercial flights. Malaysia also sent a special plane to take home its 111 stranded nationals on Wednesday.

Cambodia reported two new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its total to 98, according to the Health Ministry.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies