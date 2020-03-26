 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

EU to launch new Libya sea patrols in Mediterranean from April, diplomats say

26 Mar, 2020 15:23
Get short URL
EU to launch new Libya sea patrols in Mediterranean from April, diplomats say
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks after a meeting to discuss Libya's crisis, in Brussels, Belgium, January 7, 2020. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

The European Union will launch a new Mediterranean naval and air mission in April to stop more arms reach warring factions in Libya, Reuters quoted EU diplomats as saying on Thursday. They added that Greece agreed to take in any migrants rescued at sea.

The decision had been delayed by divisions over migrants. It followed warnings by EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell that the bloc risked becoming irrelevant if it could not act.

The new efforts, named Irini, will replace the EU’s current military mission, known as Operation Sophia. It stopped deploying ships a year ago after Italy said it would no longer take migrants rescued at sea.

Sophia’s mandate expires at the end of March. Operation Irini aims to start patrolling the eastern Mediterranean, where most arms smuggling takes place. Diplomats say the EU is unable to patrol the Egypt-Libya land border through which artillery “is still being delivered.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies