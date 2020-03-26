Spain extends coronavirus lockdown to April 12, says its ‘at war’ in China market to buy medical supplies

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Mar, 2020 14:27
Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez sits in an almost empty chamber before a session to explain coronavirus disease outbreak, at Parliament in Madrid, March 18, 2020. © Reuters / Maridcal / Pool

Spain extended its coronavirus lockdown on Thursday to at least April 12. Europe’s second-worst hit country has fought “a real war” procuring medical supplies in an overheated Chinese market that officials said was rife with fraud and speculative deals.

The death toll rose by 655 overnight to 4,089. That was down from 738 deaths the previous day when Spain overtook China by the total number of deaths since the outbreak began. Health Minister Salvador Illa cautiously told parliament the data “make us think we are starting a stabilization phase.”

Spain has ordered $471.4 million of masks, gloves and testing kits from China, and has turned to NATO partners for protective gear and ventilators. Prices have gone up ten-fold in some cases and Chinese firms were demanding payment upfront, a diplomatic source told Reuters.

A health authority source said there were queues of aircraft in some Chinese airports just to buy such supplies and middle-men often defrauded buyers.

