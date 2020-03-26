UAE announces overnight curfew for nationwide ‘weekend disinfection’

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Mar, 2020 11:40
Dubai Marina in Dubai, March 16, 2016. © Reuters / Russell Boyce

The United Arab Emirates will impose overnight curfews as a temporary measure this weekend to carry out a nationwide disinfection campaign starting Thursday to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The regional business hub, which has confirmed 333 cases of the virus with two deaths, has not announced an official curfew or work suspension but has increasingly clamped down on movement, Reuters said.

Authorities said that the UAE will restrict movement of traffic and people overnight from Thursday until Sunday. The restrictions will last from 8pm (1600 GMT) to 6am each night. Only essential service workers would be allowed out and violators will face fines.

Public transport including trams and metro services will be suspended, while private cars, cabs and delivery vehicles can operate outside those hours.

