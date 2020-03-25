 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Su-27 fighter crashes into Black Sea, search & rescue underway – Russian military

25 Mar, 2020 19:54
A Russian Su-27 multirole fighter jet crashed into the Black Sea late on Wednesday, the country’s defense ministry said. The accident occurred during a routine flight amid bad weather conditions.

While the fate of the aircraft’s pilot remains unknown, the military has detected a signal from his emergency beacon. Despite the bad weather, a search and rescue operation has been launched immediately.

Several aircraft, including an An-26 plane and an Mi-8 helicopter, as well as sea vessels – both military and civilian – are partaking in the effort.

