Su-27 fighter crashes into Black Sea, search & rescue underway – Russian military
25 Mar, 2020 19:54
A Russian Su-27 multirole fighter jet crashed into the Black Sea late on Wednesday, the country’s defense ministry said. The accident occurred during a routine flight amid bad weather conditions.
While the fate of the aircraft’s pilot remains unknown, the military has detected a signal from his emergency beacon. Despite the bad weather, a search and rescue operation has been launched immediately.
Several aircraft, including an An-26 plane and an Mi-8 helicopter, as well as sea vessels – both military and civilian – are partaking in the effort.