Merkel, Xi agree on close Germany-China cooperation on coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the coronavirus crisis in a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the German government said in a statement.

“They agreed that the current crisis can only be resolved through close international cooperation,” the statement read.

A government spokesman in Berlin said earlier on Wednesday that Merkel “is well, in close contact with her cabinet and holding international talks from home,” where she is self-quarantining after coming into contact with an infected doctor, Reuters reported.