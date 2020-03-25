 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Pakistan seeks $1.4bn IMF loan to counter coronavirus – adviser

25 Mar, 2020 13:50
Get short URL
Pakistan seeks $1.4bn IMF loan to counter coronavirus – adviser
Pakistan's national flags flutter on an army convoy patrolling during a partial lockdown in Islamabad, March 24, 2020. © Reuters / Waseem Khan

Pakistan is seeking another $1.4 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help it deal with the economic slowdown from the coronavirus, according to government finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

Pakistan will also be seeking more support from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, Shaikh said on Wednesday.

“This 1.4 billion we are asking will be a low cost fast disbursing loan,” he told reporters in Islamabad.

The IMF agreed to a $6 billion financial aid program for Pakistan last year, Reuters reported.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies