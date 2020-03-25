Bolsonaro wants economy, jobs prioritized in Brazil’s fight against coronavirus

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday some of Brazil’s governors and mayors were guilty of crimes for organizing coronavirus shutdowns that threaten to “destroy” the economy. The president also urged businesses to reopen to survive the crisis.

Bolsonaro has increasingly taken the view, shared by US President Donald Trump, that jobs must be prioritized over the economically damaging shutdowns favored by public health experts, Reuters said. They both know any major downturn could be catastrophic for their chances of re-election.

“If companies don’t produce, they won’t pay salaries. If the economy collapses, public workers also won’t receive anything. We need to open businesses and do everything to preserve the health of the old,” Bolsonaro tweeted on Wednesday.

Brazil’s president is under growing pressure for his handling of the outbreak.