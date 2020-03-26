 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases SURPASSES 500,000 globally – Johns Hopkins University
Vietnam quarantines ‘tens of thousands’ in camps – report

26 Mar, 2020 12:15
The Huc bridge is seen empty due to recent novel coronavirus outbreak on Hoan Kiem lake in Hanoi, Vietnam March 11, 2020. © Reuters / Kham

Vietnam has sent tens of thousands of people to quarantine camps as waves of overseas citizens return home to escape a coronavirus pandemic spreading in Europe and the US.

Vietnam’s Health Ministry has reported 148 infections, with no deaths. Its proven infection rate is lower than any regional nations except Myanmar and Laos, where testing has been very limited. By Thursday, those quarantined in military-run centers numbered 44,955, down about 15 percent from Monday’s figure, official data showed. Many among the first influx to return home early in March were discharged.

All passengers undergo quick screening, according to Reuters. It cited a medical official at Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport as saying that those with symptoms are taken to hospital, and the rest are sent to quarantine camps, “where they will share a room with 10 to 20 others on the same flight.”

The current phase of the battle against the virus is “decisive,” PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said, in an effort government statements describe as the “spring general offensive of 2020.”

