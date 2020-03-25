 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia lifts tsunami warning after 7.5-magnitude quake off Kuril Islands

25 Mar, 2020 10:03
The Southern Kuril Islands. © Reuters / Yuri Maltsev

Russian authorities lifted a tsunami warning in the Pacific far east on Wednesday after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Kuril Islands, RIA Novosti reported, citing a representative of the Sakhalin Tsunami Center.

Residents in the town of Severo-Kurilsk in Russia’s Sakhalin region had earlier been evacuated to a safe zone on higher ground, emergency services said, adding that a wave of about 50cm (20 inches) had reached the shores.

Emergency services reported small waves and no casualties or damage after the earthquake.

Meteorological authorities in Japan issued no tsunami alerts, while US authorities cancelled a warning for Hawaii, Reuters said.

