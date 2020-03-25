 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Russia sends cargo ship with military ambulances toward Syria after virus outbreak – report

25 Mar, 2020 09:11
Get short URL
Russia sends cargo ship with military ambulances toward Syria after virus outbreak – report
Bosphorus waterways. © Reuters / Osman Orsal

A cargo ship operated by the Russian Navy passed through Turkey’s Bosphorus strait en route to Syria on Tuesday loaded with ambulances, Reuters said.

The Dvinitsa-50 ship, part of Russia’s auxiliary fleet, was reportedly carrying at least three military ambulances along with a shipping container on its deck.

Russia operates a naval facility at Tartus in Syria and an airbase in Latakia.

The United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Tuesday that an immediate nationwide ceasefire is needed across Syria to enable an “all-out-effort” to stamp out the coronavirus and prevent it from ravaging a beleaguered population.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies