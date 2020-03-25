Russia sends cargo ship with military ambulances toward Syria after virus outbreak – report

A cargo ship operated by the Russian Navy passed through Turkey’s Bosphorus strait en route to Syria on Tuesday loaded with ambulances, Reuters said.

The Dvinitsa-50 ship, part of Russia’s auxiliary fleet, was reportedly carrying at least three military ambulances along with a shipping container on its deck.

Russia operates a naval facility at Tartus in Syria and an airbase in Latakia.

The United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Tuesday that an immediate nationwide ceasefire is needed across Syria to enable an “all-out-effort” to stamp out the coronavirus and prevent it from ravaging a beleaguered population.