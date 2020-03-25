 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Singapore ‘not ruling out’ holding general election during Covid-19 outbreak

25 Mar, 2020 07:41
Get short URL
Singapore ‘not ruling out’ holding general election during Covid-19 outbreak
Commuters take the Woodlands Causeway to Singapore from Johor a day before Malaysia imposes a lockdown on travel due to the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore, March 17, 2020. © Reuters / Edgar Su

Singapore’s government said on Wednesday it was not ruling out holding a general election during the coronavirus outbreak in the city-state, saying strong leadership was needed in a crisis.

Singapore, which must hold a ballot by early 2021, revised its electoral boundaries earlier this month, in a move typically seen as a precursor to calling a vote. Some opposition parties have urged against an election due to health risks.

Speaking in parliament, senior minister Teo Chee Hean said “the present situation is not ideal” but added that because the outbreak could go on for some time, the country could go for early elections. “When you are sailing into a storm, you want to be certain who your captain is and that he will not change halfway,” the minister was quoted as saying. 

Singapore has been battling a coronavirus outbreak for over two months. It has seen a sharp rise in mainly imported cases in recent days to a total of 558 infections and on Saturday recorded its first deaths from the virus, Reuters reported.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies