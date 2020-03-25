Singapore ‘not ruling out’ holding general election during Covid-19 outbreak

Singapore’s government said on Wednesday it was not ruling out holding a general election during the coronavirus outbreak in the city-state, saying strong leadership was needed in a crisis.

Singapore, which must hold a ballot by early 2021, revised its electoral boundaries earlier this month, in a move typically seen as a precursor to calling a vote. Some opposition parties have urged against an election due to health risks.

Speaking in parliament, senior minister Teo Chee Hean said “the present situation is not ideal” but added that because the outbreak could go on for some time, the country could go for early elections. “When you are sailing into a storm, you want to be certain who your captain is and that he will not change halfway,” the minister was quoted as saying.

Singapore has been battling a coronavirus outbreak for over two months. It has seen a sharp rise in mainly imported cases in recent days to a total of 558 infections and on Saturday recorded its first deaths from the virus, Reuters reported.