UN envoy calls for ceasefire in Syria to tackle virus threat

The United Nations envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, called on Tuesday for a nationwide ceasefire to allow for a better response to the threat of the novel coronavirus. The government in Damascus has so far reported one case of Covid-19, but fears are high that the virus could spread rapidly among the war-battered country’s most vulnerable communities, AFP said.

“Syrians are acutely vulnerable to Covid-19. Healthcare facilities have been destroyed or are degraded,” Pedersen said. “There is a shortage of key medical equipment and health professionals.”

“To confront this danger, the long-suffering Syrian people desperately need a sustained period of calm throughout the country respected by all parties,” Pedersen said.

Aid groups have warned that Syria, where many people have been displaced, is particularly vulnerable.