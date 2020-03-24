New constraints imposed on Poles, including lockdown, won’t influence election – PM

Poland will impose further constraints on citizens to prevent the spread of coronavirus including a lockdown, with leaving home only allowed if justified, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

“We are doing so to prepare for the increased wave of infections,” Morawiecki told reporters.

The government will also limit gatherings and the number of people allowed to travel on public transport at one time, in order to decrease the number of citizens on buses and trams.

The new measures will not influence the presidential election scheduled for May 10, Reuters quoted Morawiecki as saying.