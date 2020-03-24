 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New constraints imposed on Poles, including lockdown, won’t influence election – PM

24 Mar, 2020 13:15
Poland's PM Mateusz Morawiecki in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. © Reuters / Ludovic Marin / Pool

Poland will impose further constraints on citizens to prevent the spread of coronavirus including a lockdown, with leaving home only allowed if justified, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

“We are doing so to prepare for the increased wave of infections,” Morawiecki told reporters.

The government will also limit gatherings and the number of people allowed to travel on public transport at one time, in order to decrease the number of citizens on buses and trams.

The new measures will not influence the presidential election scheduled for May 10, Reuters quoted Morawiecki as saying.

