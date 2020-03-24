 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 57 to 495 over past day

24 Mar, 2020 12:15
Moscow, Russia, March 13, 2020. © Reuters / Shamil Zhumatov

The number of Covid-19 cases in Russia has grown by 57 to 495 over the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday. A total of 22 patients have recovered, health authorities said. 

“Over the past day, 57 novel coronavirus cases have been registered in 14 regions in Russia,” according to the crisis center. The number of cases in the capital Moscow has risen by 28 to 290, TASS reported.

Five people have been discharged over the past 24 hours and the total number of those who have recovered is 22.

