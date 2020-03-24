Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 57 to 495 over past day

The number of Covid-19 cases in Russia has grown by 57 to 495 over the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday. A total of 22 patients have recovered, health authorities said.

“Over the past day, 57 novel coronavirus cases have been registered in 14 regions in Russia,” according to the crisis center. The number of cases in the capital Moscow has risen by 28 to 290, TASS reported.

Five people have been discharged over the past 24 hours and the total number of those who have recovered is 22.