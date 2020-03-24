All organized Russian tourists to return home within a week – agency

All organized tourists will return to Russia within a week, according to the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism. In the week from March 17 to March 23, 2020, the number of Russian organized tourists abroad went down from 100,000 to 57,800, the press service of the agency said.

By March 31, “practically all organized tourists will have returned” to Russia, the agency’s head, Zarina Doguzova, said.

The majority of Russian tourists are returning from Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and Turkey. Over half of the tourists are returning to Russia as planned, in accordance with the purchased tours, TASS reports. The remaining half has been offered earlier departure dates.

“As for independent tourists who face difficulties when returning home, we are looking for solutions to such difficult situations as is the case with Morocco and the Philippines,” Doguzova said.