 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

All organized Russian tourists to return home within a week – agency

24 Mar, 2020 11:23
Get short URL
All organized Russian tourists to return home within a week – agency
© Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach

All organized tourists will return to Russia within a week, according to the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism. In the week from March 17 to March 23, 2020, the number of Russian organized tourists abroad went down from 100,000 to 57,800, the press service of the agency said.

By March 31, “practically all organized tourists will have returned” to Russia, the agency’s head, Zarina Doguzova, said.

The majority of Russian tourists are returning from Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and Turkey. Over half of the tourists are returning to Russia as planned, in accordance with the purchased tours, TASS reports. The remaining half has been offered earlier departure dates.

“As for independent tourists who face difficulties when returning home, we are looking for solutions to such difficult situations as is the case with Morocco and the Philippines,” Doguzova said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies