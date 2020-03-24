Abe, Trump to hold phone meeting on Japan’s Olympics – report

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump will likely hold talks over the phone as early as Wednesday, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. The two leaders are likely to exchange views on the fate of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kyodo said, citing several Japanese government officials.

The governor of Tokyo will join Abe on a call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Tuesday, a Tokyo government official told Reuters.

Public broadcaster NHK earlier reported that Tokyo 2020 head Yoshiro Mori would also join the call, as speculation deepened that Japan was set to announce a delay to the Olympics.

The German Olympic Sports Confederation said on Tuesday that a consultation over the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is long overdue but athletes would have preferred a quicker decision by the International Olympic Committee.