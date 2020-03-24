 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tokyo 2020 Olympics POSTPONED: Japanese Prime Minister Abe agrees to reschedule Olympic Games
Abe, Trump to hold phone meeting on Japan’s Olympics – report

24 Mar, 2020 10:50
Japan's PM Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, September 25, 2019. © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump will likely hold talks over the phone as early as Wednesday, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. The two leaders are likely to exchange views on the fate of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kyodo said, citing several Japanese government officials.

The governor of Tokyo will join Abe on a call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Tuesday, a Tokyo government official told Reuters.

Public broadcaster NHK earlier reported that Tokyo 2020 head Yoshiro Mori would also join the call, as speculation deepened that Japan was set to announce a delay to the Olympics.

The German Olympic Sports Confederation said on Tuesday that a consultation over the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is long overdue but athletes would have preferred a quicker decision by the International Olympic Committee.

