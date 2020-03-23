EU ‘will provide’ €20mn in humanitarian aid to Iran, support Tehran’s IMF request

The European Union will send €20 million ($21.5 million) in humanitarian aid to Iran, which is subject to US sanctions, to help stop the coronavirus, the EU’s top diplomat said on Monday. Brussels will also support Tehran’s request for IMF financial help, according to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

“We’ve not been able to provide a lot of humanitarian help but there is some €20 million in the pipeline… that we expect to be delivered over the next weeks,” Borrell said.

“We also agree in supporting the request by Iran and also by Venezuela to the International Monetary Fund to have financial support,” he said after a video conference of EU foreign ministers. The details were not immediately clear.

Iran is the Middle Eastern nation worst hit by coronavirus, with over 1,800 deaths and 23,049 infected people, Reuters reports.