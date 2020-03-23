 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU ‘will provide’ €20mn in humanitarian aid to Iran, support Tehran’s IMF request

23 Mar, 2020 16:13
Iranian FM Javad Zarif and High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of European Commission Josep Borrell in Tehran, February 3, 2020. © Reuters / Tasnim News Agency

The European Union will send €20 million ($21.5 million) in humanitarian aid to Iran, which is subject to US sanctions, to help stop the coronavirus, the EU’s top diplomat said on Monday. Brussels will also support Tehran’s request for IMF financial help, according to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

“We’ve not been able to provide a lot of humanitarian help but there is some €20 million in the pipeline… that we expect to be delivered over the next weeks,” Borrell said.

“We also agree in supporting the request by Iran and also by Venezuela to the International Monetary Fund to have financial support,” he said after a video conference of EU foreign ministers. The details were not immediately clear.

Iran is the Middle Eastern nation worst hit by coronavirus, with over 1,800 deaths and 23,049 infected people, Reuters reports.

