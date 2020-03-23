Tunisia president orders army into streets to enforce measures against Covid-19

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied on Monday ordered the army to deploy in the streets in order to force people to respect a lockdown, according to the office of the presidency. The lockdown was imposed to halt the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Tunisia has 89 confirmed cases of the virus, Reuters reported. The government imposed a curfew last week and a general lockdown from Sunday that keeps people in their homes except to buy necessities.

Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Saturday that Tunisia was allocating 2.5 billion dinars ($850 million) to combat the economic and social effects of the coronavirus health crisis.

The government will delay tax debts, postpone taxes on small- and medium-sized businesses, delay repayment of low-income employee loans and provide financial assistance to poor families.