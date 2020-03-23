EU preparing to start membership talks with Albania, N. Macedonia – document

The EU will start membership negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia, according to a draft unanimous decision by the bloc’s 27 member states, Reuters said on Monday. The draft is expected to be finalized this week, according to sources.

The two western Balkan countries had seen their hopes dashed repeatedly in recent years as France and the Netherlands expressed skepticism over their track records on democracy and fighting corruption.

However, Paris and The Hague have eased their objections in recent weeks and the push gained momentum despite Europe taking over from China as the location of the world’s most severe coronavirus outbreak this month.

Greece was still not on board before the weekend with the decision, which requires unanimity from all EU members. Diplomatic sources said, however, that Athens has given its approval after the latest draft included stronger language on protecting national minorities in Albania.