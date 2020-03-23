 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU preparing to start membership talks with Albania, N. Macedonia – document

23 Mar, 2020 12:05
A worker wearing a protective suit sprays Skopje city zoo due to coronavirus disease measurements in Skopje, North Macedonia, March 17, 2020. © Reuters / Ognen Teofilovski

The EU will start membership negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia, according to a draft unanimous decision by the bloc’s 27 member states, Reuters said on Monday. The draft is expected to be finalized this week, according to sources.

The two western Balkan countries had seen their hopes dashed repeatedly in recent years as France and the Netherlands expressed skepticism over their track records on democracy and fighting corruption.

However, Paris and The Hague have eased their objections in recent weeks and the push gained momentum despite Europe taking over from China as the location of the world’s most severe coronavirus outbreak this month.

Greece was still not on board before the weekend with the decision, which requires unanimity from all EU members. Diplomatic sources said, however, that Athens has given its approval after the latest draft included stronger language on protecting national minorities in Albania.

