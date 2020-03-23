Next 10-15 days ‘decisive’ in Vietnam’s virus fight, PM says

The next 10-15 days will be decisive in Vietnam’s fight against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Monday. In mid-February, the Southeast Asian country said all 16 reported coronavirus cases in the country had recovered from the disease.

Weeks later, that number increased sharply following an influx of imported cases from Europe and the United States. There are now 122 cases, according to the Health Ministry, and no reported deaths, Reuters reports.

Phuc called for limits on large gatherings, to contain the spread of the virus. Anyone violating quarantine measures or failing to submit a health declaration could be subject to criminal charges, according to a government statement.