2nd Egyptian military official dies of coronavirus – report

23 Mar, 2020 11:16
Cairo, Egypt, March 19, 2020. © Reuters / Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A senior Egyptian military official died from coronavirus on Monday, state newspaper Al-Ahram said. The previous day, state media announced the death of another senior military official.

Major General Shafie Abdel Halim Dawoud “died while fighting the coronavirus,” state television said, without giving any details. The country’s official media said on Sunday that Major General Khaled Shaltout had died of the same cause.

Egypt has so far registered 327 cases of the respiratory disease caused by the virus, including 14 fatalities, Reuters cited officials from the Health Ministry as saying on Sunday.

