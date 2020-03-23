 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US stocks plunge despite Fed promises to pump unlimited amount of money into economy
HomeNewsline

Pompeo in Kabul on unannounced visit to discuss Taliban deal with Afghan political rivals

23 Mar, 2020 10:59
Get short URL
Pompeo in Kabul on unannounced visit to discuss Taliban deal with Afghan political rivals
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani meets with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Kabul, March 23, 2020. © Reuters / Afghan Presidential Palace

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the Afghan capital on Monday on a previously unannounced visit to try to salvage a deal between Washington and the Taliban. The agreement was struck in February but is still marred by a political feud.

Pompeo met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at his palace before meeting his political rival Abdullah Abdullah. Both of them say they are Afghanistan’s rightful leader following a disputed election in September, Reuters said.

The standoff has stalled the selection of a negotiating team to represent the Afghan government in planned talks with the Taliban. The purpose of Pompeo’s visit is to try to mediate a solution between the two men, a senior State Department official said. 

The Afghan government was not a party to the US-Taliban deal, signed in Doha on February 29. However, the agreement aimed to pave the way for the Taliban to negotiate with the Afghan government. The deal also included a pact to withdraw foreign troops that would effectively end the US longest war.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies