Hong Kong to ban all tourist arrivals, may suspend alcohol sales

23 Mar, 2020 08:10
Hong Kong skyline is pictured from Victoria Peak in Hong Kong, China, January 2, 2020. © Reuters / Navesh Chitrakar / File Photo

Hong Kong is banning all tourist arrivals to the global financial center amid a spike in imported cases of the coronavirus. The move comes as Hong Kong joins cities worldwide in the battle to contain the spread of the disease.

The government also said it was studying whether to suspend the sale of alcohol in licensed bars and restaurants in the city. It has 318 confirmed cases of coronavirus and four deaths, Reuters reported.

Hong Kong last week toughened curbs on travelers, ordering 14 days of quarantine for arrivals and advising against all non-essential travel. University entrance exams will be postponed until April 24.

