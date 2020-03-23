 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Qatar announces $150mn in aid to Gaza to support UN programs, efforts in fight against Covid-19

23 Mar, 2020 07:43
Qatar announces $150mn in aid to Gaza to support UN programs, efforts in fight against Covid-19
Palestinians walk on a street during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. © Reuters / Mohammed Salem

Qatar has announced $150 million in aid to the Gaza Strip over a period of six months. The decision was taken to support United Nations humanitarian programs in the Palestinian territory as well as efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak there, the state-run Qatari Committee to Rebuild Gaza tweeted on Monday.

The densely populated Gaza Strip reported its first cases on Sunday, Reuters said.

Authorities announced stay-at-home orders in the occupied West Bank as Palestinian health officials are trying to limit contagion.

