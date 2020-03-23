Qatar announces $150mn in aid to Gaza to support UN programs, efforts in fight against Covid-19

Qatar has announced $150 million in aid to the Gaza Strip over a period of six months. The decision was taken to support United Nations humanitarian programs in the Palestinian territory as well as efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak there, the state-run Qatari Committee to Rebuild Gaza tweeted on Monday.

The densely populated Gaza Strip reported its first cases on Sunday, Reuters said.

Authorities announced stay-at-home orders in the occupied West Bank as Palestinian health officials are trying to limit contagion.