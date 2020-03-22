 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France’s coronavirus death toll surges by 112 to 674

22 Mar, 2020 20:37
France’s coronavirus death toll surges by 112 to 674
A worker cleans the train station with disinfectant in Suresnes, near Paris on March 20, 2020. © Reuters / Christian Hartmann

France saw a major spike in Covid-19 deaths on Sunday as 112 more people were confirmed dead, bringing the total number to 674. Cases of infection sharply increased as well, now standing at 16,018.

Some 7,240 of the infected are hospitalized, including 1.746 in intensive care units.

The global death toll of the coronavirus pandemic has already surpassed 13,000 and over 300,000 of cases have been registered. The epicenter of the epidemic has shifted to Europe, hitting Italy and Spain particularly hard, while China has seemingly managed to get its outbreak under control.

