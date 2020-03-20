Pakistan’s PM Khan calls for lifting of Iran sanctions amid global virus crisis

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Friday for the lifting of US-led sanctions on neighboring Iran, so Tehran can better deal with its novel coronavirus crisis. The comments came after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani wrote to Khan, asking for help in dealing with the novel coronavirus outbreak that has now killed at least 1,433 people in the Islamic republic, AFP reported.

“I would stress and insist to the international community to lift the sanctions on Iran,” Khan told reporters. “It is very unjust they are dealing with such a large outbreak on one side, and on the other they are facing international sanctions.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Tuesday that US sanctions were “impairing” Tehran’s ability to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pakistan shares a 960-km (600-mile) border with Iran. As of Friday, Pakistan had tested 3,410 suspected coronavirus cases, with 461 positive results and at least two deaths.