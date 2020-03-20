White House wants further G7 video calls in April & May as Trump cancels Camp David meetings – Berlin

The United States wants to hold further video calls with the Group of Seven nations in April and May, a spokesman for the German government said on Friday.

The White House on Thursday said that President Donald Trump will cancel an in-person meeting of G7 leaders at Camp David in June because of the coronavirus and will hold a video conference instead, Reuters reports.

Earlier this week, Trump held a video conference with the leaders of the world’s major industrialized countries.

The president plans to repeat that in April, May and June, when the physical meeting at the presidential retreat in Maryland had been scheduled to take place.