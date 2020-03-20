 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Hold tight’: Chancellor Kurz says Austria will extend coronavirus restrictions until mid-April

20 Mar, 2020 10:32
‘Hold tight’: Chancellor Kurz says Austria will extend coronavirus restrictions until mid-April
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. © Reuters / Georg Hochmuth / Pool

Coronavirus restrictions will be extended in Austria until April 13, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.

The Alpine country has reported more than 2,200 coronavirus cases and six deaths from the global pandemic, Reuters reports.

Austria imposed severe restrictions on movement on Monday, in response to the developments in Italy and a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in some of its regions.

“Hold tight,” Kurz urged Austrians at a news conference. “We must not slow down. We must stick with the measures we have taken.”

