‘Hold tight’: Chancellor Kurz says Austria will extend coronavirus restrictions until mid-April

Coronavirus restrictions will be extended in Austria until April 13, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.

The Alpine country has reported more than 2,200 coronavirus cases and six deaths from the global pandemic, Reuters reports.

Austria imposed severe restrictions on movement on Monday, in response to the developments in Italy and a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in some of its regions.

“Hold tight,” Kurz urged Austrians at a news conference. “We must not slow down. We must stick with the measures we have taken.”