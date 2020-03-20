 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany’s leading health official says decision on curfew is ‘up to authorities’

20 Mar, 2020 09:46
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Health Minister Jens Spahn and a head of the Robert Koch Institute Lothar Wieler address a news conference on coronavirus in Berlin, Germany, March 11, 2020. © Reuters / Axel Schmidt

The health official leading Germany’s fight against coronavirus urged people on Friday to keep their distance to curb the pandemic.

However, Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute, also said it was up to the authorities to decide whether to impose a curfew to force people to follow official guidelines.

“We recommend keeping maximal distance. It is up to the authorities to decide on the measures needed to achieve that,” Wieler told reporters.

He spoke after the number of German cases of Covid-19 rose by 2,958 overnight to 13,957. The number of fatalities rose by 11 to 31, according to Reuters.

