France is only at start of coronavirus crisis, President Macron warns

France is only at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis and is in a race to curb its progress, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

“We are at the start of this crisis. We have taken exceptional measures to absorb this first wave, but we’ve started a race against the virus,” the president said at the beginning of a crisis meeting at the Interior Ministry.

“We must react a great deal and reorganize ourselves at every moment. We need to anticipate,” Reuters quoted him as saying.