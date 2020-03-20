 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
About 130,000 French nationals trying to return home – FM

20 Mar, 2020 08:15
France's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a one day Italo-Franco summit in Naples, Italy, February 27, 2020. © Reuters / Ciro De Luca

France is trying to facilitate the repatriation of 130,000 of its nationals stuck overseas due to the coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said.

“The fundamental principle is that for the 130,000, we want to bring them back to the national territory, but we ask them to be calm and patient,” Le Drian told France Info radio on Friday, adding that it would be up to them to pay for their return tickets.

The minister urged the more than three million French expatriates to stay where they are.

He also warned that the government was ready to toughen up restrictions in France to limit people’s movements if existing guidelines were not adhered-to sufficiently, Reuters said.

