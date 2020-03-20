 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Tokyo 2020 must be postponed, senior Japanese Olympic Committee member says

20 Mar, 2020 07:50
Get short URL
Tokyo 2020 must be postponed, senior Japanese Olympic Committee member says
The Olympic flame handover ceremony being held behind closed doors. Panathenaic Stadium, Athens, Greece, March 19, 2020. © Reuters / Aris Messinis / Pool

The Tokyo Olympics should be postponed, a senior member of the Japan Olympic Committee said. Kaori Yamaguchi, a JOC executive board member, added her voice to a growing chorus calling for Tokyo 2020 to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It should be postponed under the current situation where athletes can’t be well prepared,” Yamaguchi told the Nikkei daily in an interview published on Friday.

Yamaguchi won a bronze medal for judo at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. She is the first JOC board member to openly call for a postponement of the Tokyo Games, AFP reported.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies