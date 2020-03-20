Tokyo 2020 must be postponed, senior Japanese Olympic Committee member says

The Tokyo Olympics should be postponed, a senior member of the Japan Olympic Committee said. Kaori Yamaguchi, a JOC executive board member, added her voice to a growing chorus calling for Tokyo 2020 to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It should be postponed under the current situation where athletes can’t be well prepared,” Yamaguchi told the Nikkei daily in an interview published on Friday.

Yamaguchi won a bronze medal for judo at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. She is the first JOC board member to openly call for a postponement of the Tokyo Games, AFP reported.