108 new deaths in France, as coronavirus lockdown tightens

19 Mar, 2020 19:18
A man wearing a protective face mask crosses the Rue de Rivoli in Paris March 18, 2020 © Reuters / Christian Hartmann

French authorities reported 108 new deaths from the Covid-19 coronavirus, a 41 percent increase that brings the total dead in France to 372. The spike in fatalities comes as France enters a third day of total lockdown, with only essential movement permitted.

In addition to the swift rise in deaths, reported cases of the deadly virus hit 10,995 on Thursday, up from 9,134 the day before. More than 1,000 of these patients require life support.

Though France has not yet seen the number of cases that have cropped up in Italy, Spain or Germany, authorities there imposed a mandatory 15-day quarantine on Tuesday. While announcing the quarantine, French President Emmanuel Macron declared “war” on the virus, which has killed just under 10,000 people worldwide since originating in China before Christmas.

The French public are permitted to leave their houses to buy essential supplies and medicine, and to partake in light exercise. Anyone leaving home without a written explanation of their journey is subject to a fine.



