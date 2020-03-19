Kabul orders Afghan forces to switch to ‘active defense’ as Taliban attacks continue

The government in Kabul said on Thursday it has ordered Afghanistan’s forces to switch to an “active defense posture” as the Taliban continued to attack even after the militants signed a deal with the US. “The Taliban continued high level of violence despite the peace agreement,” acting Defense Minister Asadullah Kalid said in a video statement.

“An active defense posture will reduce the restrictions on Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and it will allow them to carry out operations against the Taliban plotting attacks against ANDSF,” he said. Afghan government forces had previously been able to fight back only when under direct attack.

The US in February signed a deal with the Taliban aimed at paving the way for them to negotiate with the Afghan government, including an agreement on withdrawing foreign troops. The Taliban say they have held back from attacking international forces since then but have continued to attack Afghan forces.

Kalid also proposed a full ceasefire with the Taliban “to help the fight against the coronavirus.” The Taliban has not immediately commented on the proposal, Reuters said.